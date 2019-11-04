Home Sport Cricket

Rishabh Pant again finds himself getting wrong at reviews, gets trolled

In the 10th over of Bangladesh's innings, Pant convinced stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma to go for a DRS for the crucial wicket of Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar but it turned out to be a wrong call.

Published: 04th November 2019 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Pant was also trolled for his poor calls. (Photo | PTI)

Pant was also trolled for his poor calls. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Young India stumper Rishabh Pant had a forgettable day as India not only lost by seven wickets against Bangladesh in the first T20I affair of the three-match rubber here but he was also involved in couple of wrong decisions in the match.

Firstly, poor running between the wickets by Pant costed the wicket of opener Shikhar Dhawan and secondly, India lost a review at a crucial point because Pant believed there was an edge however, there wasn't any.

In the 10th over of Bangladesh's innings, Pant convinced stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma to go for a DRS for the crucial wicket of Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar but it turned out to be a wrong call. The review showed a flat line as ball went past the bat.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who remained unbeaten on 60 and guided his side to a maiden T20I victory over the Men in Blue, missed a delivery and was struck before the leg-stump. Rohit should have gone for a review however, he didn't.

Pant was also trolled for his poor calls as a user tweeted: "Seems #RishabhPant's selection was through EVM."

"When you have a player like Sanju Samson, Suryakumar yadav and Shubhaman Gill on a bench, why you only go for #RishabhPant #IndvsBan," another person wrote.

"So the villain is Rishabh Pant. I don't know what is the hidden talent he has that only revealed in before selectors and not on ground?#IndvsBan," a user tweeted.

After the loss, Rohit accepted that the review was a mistake and said after the match: "The reviews were a mistake from our side, not to talk about it at least, and the first ball he played on the back foot, we thought it was going down leg, and the next one on the front foot, but we forgot how short he is! We weren't up to the mark on the field, but batting-wise I think we put up a competitive score."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rishabh Pant india vs bangladesh DRS
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp