Home Sport Cricket

Senior selector Habibul Bashar wants Bangladesh to start fresh

Bangladesh cricket has endured quite a tough period in the past two months.

Published: 04th November 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Habibul Bashar (File | AFP)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bangladesh cricket has endured quite a tough period in the past two months. They lost a Test to new entrant Afghanistan at their own backyard in September, witnessed a strike from players and saw its premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan being banned by the ICC for two years for not reporting corrupt approaches. Despite all the adversities, they are in India taking on the formidable teams in three T20Is and two-match Test series including the maiden pink ball contest.

Habibul Bashar is also a former
Bangladesh captain

Senior selector Habibul Bashar has accompanied the team for the bilateral series. Speaking on the past two months, the former captain said the Test the team lost to Afghanistan was the most difficult thing for the players and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). “Losing the match to Afghanistan at home was the most difficult thing to face. Other off the field issues like players’ strike were resolved quickly but the Test we lost against Afghanistan was the hardest thing to have hit the board. It’s true, the last two months were tough but we have to move on and look at the future instead of looking back,” said Bashar, who led the team to many memorable wins including a victory over Australia in an ODI in 2005 and upset wins over India and South Africa in 2007 World Cup.

The 47-year-old though held the conditions in Delhi not ideal for playing but said it’s the same for both the teams. “If I am not mistaken, the venue has faced the same problem in the past. I’m pretty sure the organisers will keep this thing in mind in the future.”

Bashar admitted the absence of senior players like Shakib might hurt them but expressed faith on the youngsters to take the team forward. “India are the strongest side at the moment. Missing two seniors will make our job harder but we can count on youngsters.” Speaking on the new Test captain Mominul Haque, he said, “At some point, you have to make a fresh start. We’ve been grooming him (Haque) as a captain for the past two years. Sometimes when you start against tough opponents, it actually can help you. If we stick together we can make it possible.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangladesh cricket Habibul Bashar
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp