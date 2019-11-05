Adam Gilchrist hopeful of Day-Night Test between India and Australia 

Home Sport Cricket

India will be playing their maiden Test with pink ball against Bangladesh from November 22 in Kolkata.

NEW DELHI: Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist is hopeful of India agreeing to play a Day-Night Test in his country next year after Virat Kohli and his men were convinced to compete in their maiden pink-ball match by new BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly.

India were requested to play a Day-Night Test in Australia during the 2018-19 tour but the visitors had declined the offer. A year later, India will be playing their maiden Test with pink ball against Bangladesh from November 22 in Kolkata.

"They would be here next summer after the T20 World Cup. I expect there will be a Day-Night Test there. I haven't heard from Cricket Australia but I expect there would be one," Gilchrist said on the sidelines of an event by Tourism Australia.

"I was a reluctant starter of Day-Night Tests but now I can totally see the positive outcomes that is going to help Test cricket stay relevant," he added, referring to his own apprehensions about the pink ball. There have been 11 Day-Night Tests so far with Australia being involved in five of them.

Australia and New Zealand were the first to play the format in 2015.

"There is going to teething issues, particulary in India with dew, working out what series, what venues and it is take a bit of time. I used to be worried about the statistic of the game, can you compare with Day-Night in twilight to batting in broad day light," he explained his take on the innovation.

"It is different. But there was a time we didn't have covered wickets, helmets, so a lot of things have changed. It is a game that has evolved over time. So whatever it takes to keep it alive and now I am very supportive of Day-Night ," he said.

The 47-year-old former Australia vice-captain was also asked about the newly-introduced World Test Championships in which teams are collecting points for every bilateral result.

The event will culminate with the top two teams competing in the final in 2021.

"I understand why the ICC is trying to make sure that each Test means something even if it is 2-0 in a three-Test series, make sure that the teams keep fighting and salvage something towards the Test championship," he said.

"It will be interesting to see over the cycle if players find it more relevant. But I don't think it is necessary a guarantee that more people attending Test cricket. I think the days of consistent crowds of Test cricket are probably gone. "The big marquee series like India-Australia and the Ashes will still garner a decent crowd. There's still a very strong passive following of Test cricket," he reasoned.

