I am hopeful of working with Indian team one day: Shankar Basu's son Arjun

Arjun has joined the Andhra Pradesh team as their strength and conditioning coach, which makes him the youngest to take up such a role for a first-class team in India.

Published: 05th November 2019 09:20 AM

Shankar Basu, former strength and conditioning specialist for the Indian cricket team (Photo | PTI)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twenty-one year old Arjun Basu, son of former strength and conditioning specialist for the Indian cricket team Shankar Basu, has become one of the youngest trainers in the country to complete a Masters in Strength and Conditioning. He obtained it from Leeds Beckett University (England).

“More than a parent, I am proud of Arjun’s achievement as a member of the trainer community,” said his father, under whom the yoyo test was made mandatory for the national team; a move which has seen the side become one of the fittest in the world. 

“Leeds Beckett is one of the finest institutions when it comes to training. Their strict grading system is proof of what they churn out. He has been passionate about fitness right from a very young age. He is quick learner, understands the needs of athletes, and works accordingly.” 

Virat Kohli too has often credited Shankar behind him becoming one of the fittest cricketers in the world. Naturally, Arjun was inspired by his father’s work, and took up training athletes as a profession.

Arjun cherishes his experience at Leeds and believes that it will come in handy for him in his career. “The assignments are marked critically and require you to be innovative at all times. The course itself is designed to ensure that you work out of your comfort zone at all times. So that experience will come in handy when I train athletes.”

Arjun is currently in Visakhapatnam, training the Andhra team for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. “My plan was always to work in a team environment. I am thankful to Andhra for having given me this opportunity. My father has been my biggest inspiration. I am hopeful of working with the Indian team one day, just like him.”

