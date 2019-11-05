Rishabh Pant calls Virat Kohli uncle in funny birthday wish

By IANS

RAJKOT: Under fire wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Tuesday showed his funny side while wishing India skipper Virat Kohli on his 31st birthday, calling him uncle.

"Happy birthday chachaaa," Pant tweeted with smiling emojis to go with it and a photo of the two from an advertisement.

"Always keep smiling," wrote the 22-year-old who has not been among the runs lately and has also been criticised for his glovework behind the stumps.

Pant is currently with the Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, here for the second T20I against Bangladesh. India lost the first rubber by seven wickets in Delhi last Sunday.

Kohli is on a break and will be back to lead the side for the two Tests later this month against Bangladesh. India will be playing their first-ever Day-Night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata from November 22-26 at the Eden Gardens.

Kohli, who turned 31 on Tuesday, is celebrating his birthday with his better half, actress Anushka Sharma, in Bhutan.

Anushka took to social media platform Instagram and shared a series of pictures with Virat trekking in the mountains of Bhutan and mentioned that they were touched by the gesture of the locals who invited them into their homes for tea without knowing their celebrity status.

Nicknamed 'chiku', Kohli is one of the most decorated players in world cricket at the moment. The India skipper has crushed almost all the records which were once thought to be unachievable.

The right-handed batsman from Delhi, who made his international debut in 2008 after leading the India U-19 team to World Cup glory, is one of the most followed and admired sportsperson at the moment across the globe.