Home Sport Cricket

Rishabh Pant calls Virat Kohli uncle in funny birthday wish

Pant is currently with the Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, here for the second T20I against Bangladesh. India lost the first rubber by seven wickets in Delhi last Sunday.

Published: 05th November 2019 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

RAJKOT: Under fire wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Tuesday showed his funny side while wishing India skipper Virat Kohli on his 31st birthday, calling him uncle.

"Happy birthday chachaaa," Pant tweeted with smiling emojis to go with it and a photo of the two from an advertisement.

"Always keep smiling," wrote the 22-year-old who has not been among the runs lately and has also been criticised for his glovework behind the stumps.

Pant is currently with the Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, here for the second T20I against Bangladesh. India lost the first rubber by seven wickets in Delhi last Sunday.

Kohli is on a break and will be back to lead the side for the two Tests later this month against Bangladesh. India will be playing their first-ever Day-Night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata from November 22-26 at the Eden Gardens.

Kohli, who turned 31 on Tuesday, is celebrating his birthday with his better half, actress Anushka Sharma, in Bhutan.

ALSO SEE | Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Breaker of records, ever-hungry run machine and  India's most successful Test captain

Anushka took to social media platform Instagram and shared a series of pictures with Virat trekking in the mountains of Bhutan and mentioned that they were touched by the gesture of the locals who invited them into their homes for tea without knowing their celebrity status.

Nicknamed 'chiku', Kohli is one of the most decorated players in world cricket at the moment. The India skipper has crushed almost all the records which were once thought to be unachievable.

The right-handed batsman from Delhi, who made his international debut in 2008 after leading the India U-19 team to World Cup glory, is one of the most followed and admired sportsperson at the moment across the globe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rishabh Pant Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp