Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon signs for Hampshire for 2020 season

By IANS

LONDON: Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Wednesday signed with English county club Hampshire, putting pen-to-paper on a red-ball contract for the 2020 season.

Lyon -- considered the best off-spinner to ever represent Australia -- has played 91 Tests since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2011, a game in which he removed Kumar Sangakkara which his first ever Test delivery.

"I very much look forward to playing with Hampshire in next year's county championship. It is a fabulous opportunity to be involved with a leading county who have had a long and successful relationship with Australian cricketers," Lyon said in an official statement.

"I love playing cricket in England and no doubt will enjoy the 2020 summer with the Hampshire players, coaches, members and supporters," he added.

Giles White, Director of Hampshire Cricket, said: "Nathan is a really high-class spinner and we identified him in the summer as someone who would be a great addition to our Championship side."

"He has a real appetite for county cricket and is keen to be a part of what we're trying to do here, so we're delighted to secure his signature and we can't wait to have him on board next summer," he added.

The 31-year-old has been prolific with the ball throughout his international career, claiming 363 Test wickets to date and becoming just the sixth Australian to take 300 scalps -- the nation's second most successful spinner of all-time. He is Australia's third-highest Test wicket-taker, sitting behind Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath.