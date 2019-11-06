Home Sport Cricket

Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon signs for Hampshire for 2020 season

The 31-year-old, a key member of Australia's Test team during the recent Ashes series, played a handful of games for Worcestershire in 2017, but this will be his first foray into the 10-team Division

Published: 06th November 2019 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon. | AP File Photo

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon. | AP File Photo

By IANS

LONDON: Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Wednesday signed with English county club Hampshire, putting pen-to-paper on a red-ball contract for the 2020 season.

Lyon -- considered the best off-spinner to ever represent Australia -- has played 91 Tests since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2011, a game in which he removed Kumar Sangakkara which his first ever Test delivery.

"I very much look forward to playing with Hampshire in next year's county championship. It is a fabulous opportunity to be involved with a leading county who have had a long and successful relationship with Australian cricketers," Lyon said in an official statement.

"I love playing cricket in England and no doubt will enjoy the 2020 summer with the Hampshire players, coaches, members and supporters," he added.

Giles White, Director of Hampshire Cricket, said: "Nathan is a really high-class spinner and we identified him in the summer as someone who would be a great addition to our Championship side."

"He has a real appetite for county cricket and is keen to be a part of what we're trying to do here, so we're delighted to secure his signature and we can't wait to have him on board next summer," he added.

The 31-year-old has been prolific with the ball throughout his international career, claiming 363 Test wickets to date and becoming just the sixth Australian to take 300 scalps -- the nation's second most successful spinner of all-time. He is Australia's third-highest Test wicket-taker, sitting behind Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nathan Lyon Hampshire Australia
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp