Home Sport Cricket

Australia pacer Pat Cummins rested for final T20I against Pakistan

On Tuesday, Australia defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the second T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Published: 06th November 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Pat Cummins

Australia paceman Pat Cummins (File | AFP)

By IANS

PERTH: Right-arm Australia pacer Pat Cummins has been rested for the third and final T20I against Pakistan set to be played on Friday.

According to a report in cricket.com.au, Cummins didn't join the squad that flew down from Canberra to Perth, and instead went to Sydney. On Tuesday, Australia defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the second T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"We've got so much cricket on, he (Cummins) plays a lot of it so when you get a little opportunity rather than taking the long flight to Perth he's going to stay here, recover and get prepared for the Test series," Australia coach Justin Langer said on Wednesday.

However, the right-arm pacer is expected to play in New South Wales' Sheffield Shield game against Western Australia at the SCG on Monday, which will also include other national team players like Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith and David Warner.

Cummins has been involved in five T20Is in last two weeks, the longest stretch of games for him in the format since the 2012 World T20.

Cricket Australia will name the Test squad late next week for the two-match series against Pakistan beginning November 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pat Cummins Australia Vs Pakistan
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp