Vivian Richards backs Kieron Pollard in his first assignment as ODI captain

Pollard last played an ODI match in October 2016 against Pakistan. His last domestic appearance was a year ago, for Trinidad and Tobago in the semi-final of the 2018 Super50 Cup.

Published: 06th November 2019

West Indies' Kieron Pollard. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LONDON: Ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series against Afghanistan, former Windies cricketer Vivian Richards has backed Kieron Pollard in his first assignment as 50-over captain.

"I've always admired his captaincy, I've always felt that when he played the first CPL T20 at home, he was the best captain," ESPNcricinfo quoted Richards as saying.

"I think Barbados Tridents went on to win it [in 2014], and he was the best captain in my opinion, more proactive than the rest of the captains we would have seen. I think he's in a good place," he added.

Pollard last played an ODI match in October 2016 against Pakistan. His last domestic appearance was a year ago, for Trinidad and Tobago in the semi-final of the 2018 Super50 Cup.

"It's about getting yourself fit, and there are enough good players around him that can help out as well. I think he's a guy that will get himself to match fitness," said Richards.

West Indies is scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Afghanistan, starting from November 6. All the matches will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

West Indies ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (C), Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr., Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, and Romario Shepherd.

