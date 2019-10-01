Home Sport Cricket

Made tactical changes to my game: Babar Azam after ton against second Sri Lanka ODI

Babar, 24, scored his 11th ODI hundred in the second one-day international against Sri Lanka here on Monday.

Pakistan's captain hits boundary against Sri Lanka in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are playing the second one-day international. | (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan's top batsman Babar Azam has said he has made some tactical changes to his game in order to hit more boundaries in the white-ball formats.

"There is some tactical switch because I think I need to charge more and I am focussing more on power hitting in practice these days," he told reporters.

The youngster, who became the fastest Pakistani to reach 1000 runs in a calendar year, has already got 11 centuries and 15 fifties in 73 ODIs.

Babar, who was also a standout performer for his country in the World Cup, admitted that his long stint in English county cricket helped him improve a lot.

"Playing in English county cricket has made a big difference to me. I have gained confidence as a batsman and I am able to give 100 per cent in every match," he said.

Babar played a total of 14 matches in different formats in English county after the World Cup.

"My focus is on the given match and I want my team to win because of my batting," he added.

Babar said he felt no pressure playing his first ODI in Karachi in 10 years time as he had already experienced the atmosphere at the National Stadium having played in the Pakistan Super League and the T20 series against West Indies last year.

"We all have missed playing at home and I am excited to be playing and scoring a hundred in front of my crowd," he said.

He said he never thinks about breaking records while batting.

