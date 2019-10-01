New TNCA secy meets CM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: RS Ramasaamy, new secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), met Chief Minister E Palaniswami on Monday and apprised him of the newly elected office-bearers of the state body. The Chief Minister spoke to TNCA chief Rupa Gurunath and her father N Srinivasan.

Chellammal in semis

Chellammal Vidyalaya beat Chennai Public School by 6 wickets in a quarterfinal match of the ACS U-14 T20 tournament at ACS Medical College cricket ground.

Chennai Public School 122/4 in 20 ovs (Aadithya 44) lost to Chellammal Vidyalaya 123/4 in 19.3 ovs (Prem 78 n.o).