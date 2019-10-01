Home Sport Cricket

Rivals pad up for battle of Karnataka

Filing nominations ended on Monday and the final list of candidates was announced by electoral officer MT Hegde.

By Ashim Sunam
BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) elections will see two factions — led by Roger Binny and Captain MM Harish — vie for the posts of five office-bearers and 11 managing committee members.

Filing nominations ended on Monday and the final list of candidates was announced by electoral officer MT Hegde. Binny and MM Harish, a life member of the KSCA since 2006 and presently president of Karnataka Bharat Gas Distributors Association, will battle for the president’s post. Binny has worked as vice-president of KSCA from 2007-2012. The elections are slated for Thursday.

With the list of candidates having more than two names for a few of the posts, some of them are set to be withdrawn. It has been reliably learnt that from Binny’s camp, Thilak Naidu, Jairam ES and J Abhiram will withdraw their candidature for the posts of vice-president, treasurer and secretary, respectively. Nominations can be withdrawn up to 1 pm on Tuesday.

As per sources, things are in favour of Binny & Co, who have Santosh Menon running for secretary and Abhiram for vice-president. They will fight against KS Raghuram and Joseph Hoover, respectively. The former is the secretary of Jayanagar Colts and was associated with development of cricket. Hoover, a former sports journalist, is honorary president of Engrades Cricket Club.

Harish & Co held a press conference and stressed on a transparent system. Mismanagement, match-fixing and betting were the most used words. They were referring to the arrest of Ali Asfak Thara — owner of the Belagavi Panthers team in the KPL. “There have been unfortunate developments of late, in terms of KPL. Karnataka cricket has been shown in very bad light. It shows that something is not right. Also, there is a need for the selection process and all cricket activities to be transparent, which is not the case now,” said Harish.

Harish’s team: President: Capt MM Harish, Secretary: KS Raghuram, Vice-president: Joseph Hoover, Joint-secretary: Preeth S Hegde, Treasurer: BN Madhukar. Binny’s team: President: Roger Binny, Secretary:  Santosh Menon, Vice-president: J Abhiram, Joint-secretary: Shavir Tarapore, Treasurer: Vinay Mruthyunjaya.

