Home Sport Cricket

Surgery not ruled out as Hardik Pandya to visit UK specialist to treat back injury

This will be his third visit to the UK specialist as Pandya aggravated his back during the T20I series against South Africa.

Published: 01st October 2019 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya. (File | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to leave for UK on Wednesday as he will get his back checked by the same doctor who treated him during India's tour of England in 2018 and the 2019 World Cup. This will be his third visit to the UK specialist as Pandya aggravated his back during the T20I series against South Africa.

Speaking to IANS, a senior board functionary said that Pandya has been consulting the UK specialist for the back issue that he has been facing and the doctor will now sit down with the all-rounder and discuss if they will go in for a surgery or take medicines to help recover from the back problem.

"Pandya had tried his best and worked on his fitness after the World Cup. But he aggravated it while playing in the T20I series against South Africa. He is flying off tomorrow and will sit down with the specialist and decide if he needs a surgery or medication will do.

"The specialist understands him as they have been in touch over the last couple of years. In fact, even when we were playing the World Cup, he paid a visit to the doctor to get his back checked. You have to understand that no athlete at the top level is a 100 per cent. They are always carrying some niggle or the other. The physio is there to help in that. But then, after a point, you need to take a call," the functionary said.

In fact, he even cited the example of M.S. Dhoni and how he has always slept on the floor as he has a bad back. "Take Dhoni's example. For the last 12 years, he has been sleeping on the floor and playing non-stop. You try and figure out ways to tackle situations because at the end of the day, nobody wants to be going under the knife," the functionary said.

Asked about Bumrah's situation, the functionary said: "He is progressing well as his body is on auto-heal mode, but we don't wish to take any chance and that is why he is being sent to the UK for assessment. But things are looking much brighter. In fact, for those unaware, this was his second stress fracture as he healed automatically the first time."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hardik Pandya Hardik Pandya injury Hardik Pandya back injury
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp