Consistent Shahrukh makes chances count

RAHULRAVI KUMAR By

CHENNAI : At Least one Shahrukh Khan is not having a silent 2019. The Bollywood superstar’s cricketing namesake — with an M as his initial — was again in the thick of things for Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. This time the right-hander stretched his team’s unbeaten streak at this Vijay Hazare Trophy to four matches; setting up another comprehensive (74-run) win against Bengal with a 45-ball, 69-run lower-order blitzkrieg. He and skipper Dinesh Karthik (97 off 62) were the ones who rescued their team from a precarious 123/5, putting on an eye-watering 153 off 75.

That set up the perfect platform for Tamil Nadu’s strike pacers Krishnamoorthy Vignesh (2/26) and Thangarasu Natarajan (2/33). The two ran through Bengal’s batting within the first powerplay, leaving them limping at 21/5 in 7.2 overs. Abhimanyu Easwaran’s men never recovered from those blows. “You’re not under pressure when Karthik is at the other end. It was the same against Rajasthan (the two had led the team to a six-wicket win),” remarked Shahrukh.

“He’s always there in your ear, telling you that you’re just one big shot away from putting the pressure back on bowlers if there have been a few dots.” It isn’t as if Shahrukh walked into the squad for this edition. One among the bluechip stocks of Tamil Nadu Premier League, he didn’t really set the stage on fire. But a consistent string of knocks towards the business end did see him end up as the secondbest run-scorer for Kovai Kings (197 in seven innings).

It was only when Murali Vijay’s County obligations surfaced that the selectors zeroed in on Shahrukh as his replacement. And the 24-yearold has made the chances count, irrespective of being shunted down the order (primarily a top-order bat, he’s been at No 6 or 7 in this event); 140 runs from three innings at an average of 140 aren’t bad returns at all. “I played a few times at No 6 in VAP Trophy. There is pressure to accelerate quickly at that position.

But I’ve stuck to what I’ve been doing; rotating the strike and getting in that occasional big hit.” Considering that Tamil Nadu is a team that’s mostly packed with up-and-coming batsmen, the Chennai native knows that he needs to make a lot more noise with his bat to cement his place. But Shahrukh isn’t fretting over his intermediate future. “I’m just focussed on the next match (against J&K on Friday). The only way forward for anyone looking to establish themselves in the long run is to focus on themselves.” Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 286/7 in 50 ovs (Karthik 97, Shahrukh 69) bt Bengal 212 in 45.3 ovs (Shahbaz 107).