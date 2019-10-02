Home Sport Cricket

India on top as Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal dominate South Africa on Day 1

India had named their playing XI on the eve of the match with Rohit Sharma in as an opener and Wriddhiman Saha back behind the stumps in place of Rishabh Pant.

Published: 02nd October 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

India's Mayank Agarwal, right, celebrates after scoring fifty runs with Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

VISAKHAPATNAM: Rain stopped play in the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.

The stumps were called after incessant rain did not allow any further play.

Going strong at 202 for no loss in 59.1 overs, India were forced to take tea eight minutes before scheduled time after clouds gathered over the stadium towards the end of the second session.

Heavens opened up during the break, delaying the start of the post-tea session at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA stadium.

Rohit Sharma notched his fourth Test hundred and the first as the Test opener to help India extend their dominance over South Africa in the first Test at Visakhapatnam.

Rohit along with fellow opener Mayank Agarwal looked in control as Mayank reached his fifty with a six over covers off Keshav Maharaj post-lunch. The duo put on an unbeaten 200 runs for the first wicket as India took command of the Test match.

Earlier, The hosts dominated the first session as the openers helped India reach 91/0 at lunch. Rohit, who is promoted up the order, was unbeaten on 52 runs while Agarwal had scored 39 runs.

India captain Virat Kohli opted to bat after winning the toss in the first Test against South Africa starting here on Wednesday.

South Africa are going into the match with five bowlers including three spinners -- off-spinner Dane Piedt, left-arm spinners Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy.

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt.

(With inputs from PTI)

