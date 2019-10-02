Home Sport Cricket

India vs South Africa Test: Rohit falls but India on top at lunch on Day 2

India had named their playing XI on the eve of the match with Rohit Sharma in as an opener and Wriddhiman Saha back behind the stumps in place of Rishabh Pant.

Published: 02nd October 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

India's Mayank Agarwal, right, celebrates after scoring fifty runs with Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

VISAKHAPATNAM: Rohit Sharma was dismissed on 176 by Keshav Maharaj. The Indian opener put on 317 runs for the first wicket with Mayank Agarwal.

Heavens opened up during the break, delaying the start of the post-tea session at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA stadium.

Rohit Sharma notched his fourth Test hundred and the first as the Test opener to help India extend their dominance over South Africa in the first Test at Visakhapatnam.

Rohit along with fellow opener Mayank Agarwal looked in control as Mayank reached his fifty with a six over covers off Keshav Maharaj post-lunch. The duo put on an unbeaten 200 runs for the first wicket as India took command of the Test match.

Earlier, The hosts dominated the first session as the openers helped India reach 91/0 at lunch. Rohit, who is promoted up the order, was unbeaten on 52 runs while Agarwal had scored 39 runs.

India captain Virat Kohli opted to bat after winning the toss in the first Test against South Africa starting here on Wednesday.

India had named their playing XI on the eve of the match with Rohit Sharma in as an opener and Wriddhiman Saha back behind the stumps in place of Rishabh Pant.

South Africa are going into the match with five bowlers including three spinners -- off-spinner Dane Piedt, left-arm spinners Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy.

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt.

(With inputs from PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs South Africa first Test Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant Rohit Sharma Wriddhiman Saha India vs South Africa
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp