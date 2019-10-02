Home Sport Cricket

Panthers, owner suspended

 With the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) polls slated for Thursday, outgoing administrators were involved in a final managing committee meeting on Tuesday.

Published: 02nd October 2019 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU : With the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) polls slated for Thursday, outgoing administrators were involved in a final managing committee meeting on Tuesday. As per sources, the committee decided to suspend Karnataka Premier League (KPL) team Belagavi Panthers and its owner Ali Asfak Thara — who has been arrested on charges of betting in the T20 league — from all cricket-related activities.

The KSCA has been keeping an eye on the KPL matter after the Bengaluru police unearthed the betting links associated with Ali. The state body was communicating with the police on a daily basis. The ban of Panthers brings the number of teams in KPL down to seven from eight. It’s not clear at the moment how the vacancy will be filled. In all likelihood, this is one of the first things that the new committee will be addressing.

The police are still investigating, trying to see if there was any match-fixing as well. After the investigation, the police will file a chargesheet and then a case can be filed, which will open doors for legal proceedings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp