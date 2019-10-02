Sachin guides Jayendra Saraswathi to victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Sachin’s 86 n.o and 3/21 helped Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Vidyalaya hammer TA Ramalinga Chettiar HSS in the 6th Junior Super Kings interschool T20 championship. Brief scores: The Vikasa HSS, Tuticorin 103/9 in 20 ovs (R Selvan 3/18) lost to St John’s MHSS, Kalakad 109/5 in 14.5 ovs (Abdul Azizul Rahman 40). MoM: R Selvan. LK HSS, Kayalpattinam 60 in 16.2 ovs (S Sahaya Gowshik 28, A Arshad Ahmed Khan 4/13) lost to Sri Jayendra SGJ MHSS, Tirunelveli 61/2 in 8 ovs (R Krishnamoorthy 26 n.o). MoM: Arshad Ahmed Khan.

Sri Ramakrishna MHSS 137/3 in 20 ovs (S Harjith 46, K Sibiyenthal 33) bt National Model MHSS 39 in 17.1 ovs (C Senthil Kumar 4/6). MoM: S Harjith. Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Vidyalaya 177/2 in 20 ovs (R Rishikesh Trilochan 56, B Sachin 86 n.o) bt TA Ramalinga Chettiar HSS 65 in 19.5 ovs (B Sachin 3/21, ND Hari Shankar 3/7). MoM: B Sachin. VDS Jain HSS 96/4 in 10 ovs (S Manikandan 36 n.o) bt SKP Vanitha school 36/6 in 10 ovs. MoM: S Manikandan.

VGN MHSS 75 in 15.3 ovs (B Vigna Prakash 3/16) lost to VDS Jain HSS 76/5 in 12 ovs (P Lokesh 37, M Vijay Raj 4/7). MoM: P Lokesh. Shristhi CBSE 188/4 in 20 ovs (BS Sanjay Kumar 33, J Sharath 32, A Harish Kumar 30, GV Sujan 36) bt Vidya Peedam (Vellore) 75/7 in 20 ovs (D Harish 27 n.o). MoM: GV Sujan. Govt HSS, Vikravandi 64 in 20 ovs (D Shiva Rohan 3/10) lost to AKT Memorial Vidya Saaket 65/4 in 19 ovs. MoM: D Shiva Rohan.

CVS Academy win CVS Academy defeated RCA in the quarterfinals of the Dr Sivanthi Aditanar 84th birthday U-14 cricket tournament. Brief scores: CVS Academy 137 in 29.2 ovs (L Vayunandh 70) bt RCA 99 in 26.4 ovs (Nirbhai 31, Aravind 3/20, Santhosh 3/12).

Surendran excels S Surendran defeated John 3-0 in a Group Q match of the Chinthamani Memorial Open snooker tournament. Results: Group B: Srinivasan (Erode) bt Dharani (Salem) 3-0. Group Q: S Surendran (Erode) bt John (Hosur) 3-1.

MOP Vaishnav bag title MOP Vaishnav College defeated PSG CAS Coimbatore 57-56 to bag the basketball title at the Kongu inter-college meet.