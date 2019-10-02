Home Sport Cricket

TNCA & CoA spar over authority, SC intervention imminent

Following an appeal from the Haryana government that an ad-hoc panel be set up to run the state body, the CoA has convened a meeting between HCA and government officials on October 3.

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

 CHENNAI : What appeared to be a war of words is heading towards a head-on collision. The battle between the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) took a turn on Tuesday, when a letter written by the latter came to the fore. It claims the CoA doesn’t have the power to bar a state body from voting at the BCCI elections. The CoA maintains that non-compliant bodies stay out. If either side doesn’t budge, court intervention looks inevitable.

The CoA deems TNCA and Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) non-compliant, and says if they don’t fulfil the compliance conditions fully by October 4, the two won’t be allowed to vote at the BCCI annual general meeting on October 23. Served a notice to this effect on September 26, two days after holding its own elections, TNCA has come up with a strongly worded reply which questions the CoA’s authority and also accuses it of violating court orders.

In the letter to BCCI electoral officer N Gopalaswami signed by new TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy, the association wrote: “The CoA has no authority to decide whether an association is compliant with the Supreme Court judgement dated 9th August (2019).” It adds that the CoA headed by Vinod Rai can’t “...Suspend the right of a state association from participating in the BCCI elections in any manner whatsoever on the alleged ground of the association being non-compliant... It is to be decided by the Supreme Court.”

The letter ends with a warning: “Restraining the TNCA from participating in the BCCI polls would amount to contempt of the 9th August judgement and the September 20 order.”A member of the CoA told this daily the body has the power to bar any association if it is found non-compliant. “The CoA was appointed by the Supreme Court. It has the power to decide who is compliant, who is not and act accordingly. Never has the court said the CoA doesn’t have these powers. October 4 remains the last date to become fully compliant and as of now, Tamil Nadu and Haryana are not compliant. If they don’t fall in line, they don’t vote. TNCA knows it is not compliant. The final decision lies with the court.”

HCA meeting tomorrow
Following an appeal from the Haryana government that an ad-hoc panel be set up to run the state body, the CoA has convened a meeting between HCA and government officials on October 3. The BCCI’s CEO and legal experts will also be present. The HCA is still to hold elections and a source said they will be held by October 4.

