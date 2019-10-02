Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli meets special fan in Vizag

The shirtless fan -- Pintu Behra of Odisha, was seen sporting a tattoo of Virat's face on his chest.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli poses for a photograph with his fan. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

VISAKHAPATNAM: After Sachin Tendulkar and M.S Dhoni, Indian captain Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the most followed cricketer and the run-machine's success on the field has earned him millions of fans globally.

Kohli, who recently became India's most successful captain in Test cricket, met a die-hard fan here. The shirtless fan -- Pintu Behra of Odisha, was seen sporting a tattoo of Virat's face on his chest.

On his back, the fan has got tattooed Kohli's first name, his jersey number (18) as well as landmarks in his career including the 2008 Under-19 World Cup win, 2013 Arjuna Award and the 2017 Padma Shri.

With his consecutive achievements, Kohli is regarded as one of the finest batsmen of the modern day cricket. The Indian skipper has over 26,000 international runs with 68 centuries across all the three formats.

