Jayendra Saraswathi march into final

Published: 03rd October 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : G Siddharth’s 3/3 helped Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Vidyalaya beat Mani HSS (Coimbatore) by nine wickets in the semifinals of the Coimbatore leg of the sixth Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship, on Wednesday.

Brief scores: Sri Ramakrishna 111/5 in 20 ovs (K Sibiyenthal 27, S Harjith 25) bt RK Sree Rangammal Kalvi Nilayam 63/6 in 20 ovs. Mani HSS (Coimbatore) 38 in 16.5 ovs (G Siddharth 3/3) lost to Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Vidyalaya 39/1 in 7.4 ovs. Le Chatelier 81/5 in 12 ovs (GV Deep Koushik 26) bt TVS MHSS 51/9 in 12 ovs. Sri Aurobindo Mira 99/1 in 12 ovs (SR Aathithyan 41, AK Aashik 40 n.o) bt Jain Vidyalaya (Thiruppalai) 62/6 in 12 ovs (JK Kanishk 3/8). Dolphin MHSS 75/1 in 12 ovs (R Abishek Kumar 31 n.o, R Saravanan 27) lost to SBOA 76/6 in 11.1 ovs. Velammal Vidyalaya (Madurai) 53/4 in 12 ovs lost to Grace MHSS 54/2 in 7 ovs. VDS Jain HSS (Tiruvannamalai) 157/6 in 20 ovs (G Harish Kumar 37 n.o, SK Mohan 36, P Lokesh 32; S Rahoth 4/17) bt AKT Memorial Vidya Saaket 91/7 in 20 ovs (B Vinoth 3/14).

Rakshan, Lohith shine
N Rakshan’s unbeaten 51 and RA Lohith’s 4/15 propelled Rishi Cricket Academy to a nine-wicket win against Little Legends Cricket Academy in the Lion MS Ranganathan Sports Foundation U-14 cricket meet, at Reddy’s NM Greens grounds.

Brief scores: Little Legends Cricket Academy 106 in 21 ovs (Santhosh Kumar 28; Seyanth Kumar 3/13, RA Lohith 4/15) lost to Rishi Cricket Academy 108/1 in 21.4 ovs (N Rakshan 51 n.o, R Harish Kumar 28 n.o).

Ahobila CA win
Medium-pacer R Sabarinath’s 3/6 saw Ahobila Cricket Academy defeat Gen-Next Cricket Academy by two wickets in the Harrington’s U-11 inter-academy tournament, at Reddy’s NM Greens grounds.Brief scores: Gen-Next Cricket Academy 79/6 in 30 ovs (R Sabarinath 3/6) lost to Ahobila Cricket Academy 82/8 in 17.1 ovs.

Prabhu excels
VS Prabhu of SS Sports Academy (Erode) defeated Umapathy of Neyveli 3-2, and qualified for the knockout phase from Group S in the Chinthamani Memorial Open snooker tournament.
Results (Group S): Prabhu VS (Erode) bt Umapathy (Neyveli) 3-2; Aditya (Cues and You) bt Fetus Sachin Kumar (Arakonam Railway Institute) 3-1; Umapathy (Neyveli) bt Aditya (Cues and You) 3-2; Lokesh (SVS) bt Fetus Sachin Kumar (Arakonam Railway Institute) 3-0.

