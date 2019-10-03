Late father’s dream fulfilled, Senuran owes success to his mother

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM : Sitting in Durban after South Africa’s inglorious exit from the World Cup, Senuran Muthusamy was expecting a call. It came as expected. Despite having two spinners in the squad for India, Muthusamy was picked for his exploits with first-class side Dolphins. A batting all-rounder, he is more than handy with his left-arm orthodox.

A fourth-generation Tamil based in one of the biggest settlements of Indians outside India, Senuran is quick to assert he is South African. Born in a family with roots in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district, the 25-year-old doesn’t speak Tamil, which he calls “unfortunate.” On two visits to India, he hasn’t had a chance to meet distant relatives, but intends to explore Nagapattinam if time permits.

Senuran had been waiting for this day. For the last two years, he was on the national radar, particularly after a stellar 2017-18 season when he was named Dolphin’s cricketer of the year and was among Cricket South Africa’s five best domestic players. Deep inside, he had a feeling he would be on the plane to India for the Freedom Trophy.

This belief came not because he took wickets and scored runs in the domestic circuit. It had more to do with his ability to understand Indian conditions. For over two years, Senuran has been a visitor to these parts, first for a spin camp and then with South Africa A playing in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mumbai. He worked with Ramesh Powar in the camp and during the series against India A, picked Shahbaz Nadeem’s brains on the lengths and speeds required in Indian conditions. “I was very hopeful they would take me. Being of Indian origin and to come here and make my Test debut was something I was looking forward to,” Senuran told this newspaper.

It hasn’t been an easy journey for the player who bowls and bats left-handed. His father Muthusamy was a sports lover, who introduced him to games at an early age. Senuran recollects padding up and hitting balls even as a three-year-old. “I grew up playing football and cricket and as I grew older, I realised cricket was my thing. Me and Keshav (Maharaj) play for the same team and we have known each other for over 10 years. He has gone on to become one of the best in the trade. To have someone like him who has shown it can be done, gave me confidence,” said Senuran.

On Tuesday, after Faf du Plessis informed Senuran would be making his debut, he called up his mother, who he says has shaped his life more than anyone else. It’s a moment she had been waiting for. Senuran lost his father when he was 11. His mother enrolled him into coaching centres, as it was Muthusamy’s dream to see his son play for South Africa.“It would have meant the world for him to see me making the South African squad. Mom has been a huge rock to me. She moulded me as a person. I wouldn’t be half of myself if not for her. It’s a big moment for us in the family.”