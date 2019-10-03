Mayank Agarwal becomes 86th Indian to score Test ton

By IANS

VISAKHAPATNAM: Right-handed batsman Mayank Agarwal on Thursday scored his maiden Test century. Mayank brought up his first century on Day 2 of the opening Test of the three-match series against South Africa at the VCA-ADCA Stadium.

The 28-year-old, who made his debut against Australia in Melbourne in December 2018, scored his maiden Test ton in his eighth inning.

Mayank also became the 86th Indian batsman to score a century in Test cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for scoring the maximum number of centuries by an Indian batsman. Tendulkar scored 51 centuries in 200 Tests he played, followed by Rahul Dravid (36), Sunil Gavaskar (34) and Virat Kohli (25).