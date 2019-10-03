New role old soul

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM : An hour-and-a-half after lunch on Day 1 of the first India-South Africa Test, Rohit Sharma slashed Senuran Muthusamy to sweeper cover and jogged across for a single. ACA-VDCA YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium let out a huge scream. For a moment, Rohit appeared oblivious. As the dressing room gleefully applauded, he slowly raised his bat and took off his helmet. You can’t really blame him for soaking all this in for a few seconds.

Six years have gone by since Rohit marked his Test debut with a century. And here he was on Wednesday, marking another debut — up top — with an authoritative century. On a rain-curtailed day, India had sauntered to 202/0. South Africa have an uphill task on hand come Thursday.To go by just this innings and say that Rohit the opener is here to stay is premature. Barring the first hour of play — Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada posed a few questions — he was in his element. It was the same one you see when he’s on song with the white ball. Getting his eye in, assessing conditions, nurdling his way to a crescendo that will drown out any opposition; Rohit at his marauding best.

But this is a literally different ball game. It needs a huge mental shift, especially if you’re a middle-order batsman. Tests bring limitless challenges. There are sub-plots that make up the big canvas. Bowlers have time to work you out; high-quality duels are never far away. You can’t preempt what’s around the corner. You settle in, but the odd ball starts reversing. Traps are set. Bluffs and double bluffs keep coming your way. Bowlers won’t be content with just keeping you tied down; they will keep coming back with the mission of seeing your back.

As a middle-order bat, Rohit has seen all this unfold from the dressing room most of the times. But, these days, that wait to bat seems to make things complicated; many things to worry about and to react to. But the life he’s enjoyed as India’s white-ball opener has perhaps liberated him; to such an extent on Friday that it seemed to be the same, irrespective of the hue of the ball.

“I think it suits my game to just put on the pads, go out and bat,” said Rohit. “The waiting game, sitting inside when I was at No 5 or No 6; I won’t say that it didn’t suit my batting. But here (as an opener), your mind is absolutely fresh.”

“You know that you have to play the new ball. You know what the two bowlers with the new ball can do. So the game plan becomes a little easier. You know the field. You know that the ball will not reverse. So the plan is simple against the new ball. At No 6, the fields are different. The ball is reversing. You have to score runs in front of the wicket. So, you have to keep these things in mind. Just padding up and going out to bat suits my game better.”

This white-ball influence has been so huge that for over two years, Rohit has been preparing mentally to open in Tests. So much so that conversations with the team management happened — about what he wants and what they expect — had happened in the Caribbean.“Opening the batting in red-ball cricket is a different ball game. You have to train your mind, more than anything else. Technically, you’ve got to look into certain aspects of batting. More than that, I feel that you have to mentally challenge yourself as to how you are going to play the new ball and take the game forward.”Going by Wednesday, Rohit’s already zoomed forward in the right direction.