TNCA waits for CoA move in compliance conundrum

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In its battle with the CoA, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will stick to its stand of not making further changes in the constitution and send the name of its representative to attend the BCCI annual general meeting. If the CoA rejects the submission for being non-compliant, TNCA will move court.

The CoA issued a notice on Wednesday, reiterating that only compliant units can attend the AGM. As of now, TNCA and Haryana Cricket Association (HVA) are not. Both are of the opinion that the CoA doesn’t have the authority to bar a member association from attending the BCCI AGM. “Name of the representative to attend the AGM will be finalised at an apex council meeting of the TNCA on Thursday. If the CoA rules us ineligible on the ground that we are non-compliant, we will go to court,” said a TNCA source.

President of a state body not known to be close to TNCA sees merit in the TNCA’s claim. “Even if the CoA deems someone non-compliant, it can’t stop a full member of the BCCI from attending the AGM. Nowhere in the court order is it written that the CoA is authorised to disqualify anybody. Only the court can take that decision.”

The TNCA has already challenged the administrators by writing to the electoral officer, arguing that they will end up violating court orders if they stop anybody from taking part in elections. It’s up to the CoA now to make the next move.