TN’s flying start: Fitness to the fore in four out of four

CHENNAI : First time is perhaps luck. Second may be coincidence. Third time’s the charm. And a fourth says that you had your plans laid out all along. It sums up how Tamil Nadu have been going about with their business in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. With Gujarat, they’ve opened up a six-point gulf at the top of Group C. None of the teams they’ve gone up against have really made them sweat. Batsmen have fired. Pacers have fired some more.

Skipper Dinesh Karthik has led from the

front, scoring 244 in four matches so far

Captain Dinesh Karthik has fired like a well-maintained chaingun deployed at a battlefront. “I feel preparations, especially on the fitness front, that we did at our pre-season camp in Tiruppur last month have helped,” remarked Tamil Nadu coach D Vasu. “And, nobody has to elaborate on Karthik’s credentials as a captain. He’s an astute reader of the game. We’ve just let him go out to the field and express himself as a skipper. He has delivered. But it isn’t just Karthik.

Every player whose had a part to play has played it well.” Like Vasu reasons, Karthik has been marshalling resources with the efficiency of a seasoned general, but it would be a disservice to not accord credit to the resources themselves.

The batting, for starters, has racked up run as and when the situation has demanded. Karthik may be their only representative in this edition’s top run-getters (fourth with 244). But, considering that only one (N Jagadeesan) among the seven regular batsmen is yet to go past 50 goes a long way in stating that everyone has been pulling their weight.

In bowling, only one of the six regulars in the line-up has an economy of more than run-aball (R Sai Kishore, 6.81). Their wicket-tallies too may not be earth shattering (K Vignesh is the only one in double digits), but they’ve played their roles down to the T. While Vignesh and T Natarajan have kept making inroads early on, M Mohammed has done his bit at the death.

“The emphasis on fitness was keeping in mind our history with injuries. There’s a long season ahead, and we’re constantly monitoring the workload. In batting everyone has contributed, even despite playing roles they hadn’t in the past. They know the importance of making chances count, irrespective of how they come. (M) Shahrukh (Khan) and Hari Nishaanth have been stellar in that regard.”

Though Gujarat are perhaps the only high-profile opponent Tamil Nadu have left on their league-stage roster, they are not allowing any complacency or over-confidence. “Four wins are good. But we want to make winning a habit.” Vijay back for J&K clash Murali Vijay will be back for the next game, against Jammu & Kashmir in Jaipur on Friday.