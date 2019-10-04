A drift that South Africa didn’t get

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM : In the pre-match press conference, Virat Kohli was not given a chance to speak about South Africa. Most of the questions were on Rohit Sharma, who made 176. He spent a couple of minutes talking about his memories of playing in Visakhapatnam. But nothing on South Africa, a team which on its previous tour pushed India to such an extent in the limited-over games that Kohli & Co rolled out turners for the Tests. That South Africa gave it back in 2018 is a different story.

But India have gone from strength to strength since then, while South Africa have taken the opposite path. They cut a sorry figure after the retirements of AB de Villiers, Morne Morkel, Dale Steyn and Hashim Amla. Whatever spirit is left in them is being put to test at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium. They ended Day 2 on 39/3, after the hosts declared their first innings on 502/7.

Since 2015, India have moved on from square turners at home, with Pune in 2017 against Australia being the lone exception. Visiting teams know 400 is par in these conditions and have strengthened bowling resources. Faf du Plessis acknowledged it on the eve of the Test. He wanted at least five options and picked Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Piedt with Senuran Muthusamy the all-rounder.

It was a shift from the past. Pace had been South Africa’s forte even in India. But Du Plessis went for three spinners, a seamer and a pacer. Of the five, the ones India were watchful against were Philander and Rabada. None of the spinners came close to threatening the batsmen, who feasted on them in humid conditions. The three had a combined tally of 5/359 in 89 overs at 4.03 runs an over (Piedt 5.65, Senuran 4.20, Maharaj 3.43).

Du Plessis wanted the spinners to build pressure, but they seldom succeeded in doing so. Despite conditions offering little help, Philander and Rabada did their part. But other than having them bowl in tandem with the new ball twice in the innings, Du Plessis relied on his spinners and that proved to be their undoing.

It’s true that the current crop of Indian batsmen has not been the best against spin. The likes of Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Nathan Lyon, Steven O’Keefe troubled them in India as well as in their countries. Lyon was Australia’s top wicket-taker in the Test series earlier this year. Maybe Du Plessis believed that with Maharaj, if one of Piedt and Senuran clicked, he might be able to restrict India.

But he was against a side that seldom shows weakness at home these days. At the nets, they have been placing more emphasis on playing spinners. “Sometimes, we feel that since we have been playing spin from childhood, we can play it well. But in international cricket, spinners are bowling a lot faster than in domestic cricket, where we face loopy bowlers,” Kohli admitted.

“This is something that we have discussed, that when we play at home, it is as important to play spin well. Last time, the imbalance happened because for a year and-a-half, we played overseas. We became good at playing fast bowling and didn’t get to play that much of spin bowling. That graph went down a bit.”

Over the first two days here, the Indians did what they wanted. Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal (215) during their 317-run partnership for the opening wicket handed out special treatment to the spinners. They didn’t have to do anything outrageous, except for three reverse sweeps by Agarwal when the spinners bowled to a leg-side field. They used their feet to smother turn. Mostly, they had little to do apart from finding the gaps. There were plenty of half-volleys and short balls, as South Africa’s fielders kept chasing the leather.