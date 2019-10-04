Home Sport Cricket

No corruption in TNPL, rules panel

Nobody was found guilty of any wrongdoing. The committee suggested measures to make TNCA a model competition.

CHENNAI : The committee of L Sivaramakrishnan, Nanjil Kumaran (former Commissioner of Police, Chennai) and P Raghu Raman (senior advocate) tabled its report on allegations of corruption in TNPL at the apex council meeting of the TNCA on Thursday. TNCA president Rupa Gurunath and members of the apex council accepted recommendations of the committee. The committee did not find any major incident that warranted “action”.

Nobody was found guilty of any wrongdoing. The committee suggested measures to make TNCA a model competition. “Our president and other members went through the report of the three-member committee, which went into the information made available to the TNPL. We decided to accept the report which has opined that no actionable incidents had been noticed. The three-member committee has also made recommendations to uphold and safeguard the integrity of the TNPL which we will follow scrupulously,’’ said RS Ramasaamy, secretary of the TNCA. “We saw the report from both the player and team angle.

There was not much information that warranted action,’’ he added. The TNCA is keen to see the TNPL incident-free from the coming season. “Player education is very important. We will educate them on the ills of keeping touch with unwanted elements of the game. We will educate the importance of making the game corruption-free. We will also let the players understand the consequences of being corrupt,’’ the official elaborated.

Ramasaamy for BCCI AGM

At the meeting it was also decided that Ramasaamy the secretary will represent the association at the BCCI annual general meeting later this month. “I will be representing the TNCA and also vote on behalf of the association at the BCCI AGM on October 23,” said Ramasaamy, adding that work is on to make the TNCA constitution compliant with CoA rules.

Team Binny at KSCA Roger Binny’s panel won all posts at the Karnataka State Cricket Association polls. Binny was elected president. Brijesh Patel is expected to be named representative at the BCCI’s annual general meeting.

