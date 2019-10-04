Ramakrishna win inter-school T20 Coimbatore leg

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : C Senthil Kumar’s 30 helped Sri Ramakrishna beat Sri Jayendra Saraswathi by seven wickets in the final of the Coimbatore leg of the 6th Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship.

Brief scores: Coimbatore: Final: Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Vidyalaya 77/6 in 20 ovs lost to Sri Ramakrishna 80/3 in 15.5 ovs. MoM: C Senthil Kumar. Best batsman: B Sachin (Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Vidyalaya). Best bowler: S Sakthivel (RK Sree Rangammal Kalvi Nilayam).

Player of the Tournament: K Sibiyenthal (Sri Ramakrishna). Other districts: Le Chatelier 158/5 in 15 ovs (Hafeef 42) bt SBOA 98/8 in 15 ovs. Grace MHSS 80/6 in 15 ovs bt Sri Aurobindo Mira MHSS 72/6 in 15 ovs. Le Chatelier 140/4 in 15 ovs (Anand 43 n.o) bt Grace MHSS 64/6 in 15 ovs (Kannan 3/6). Bell MHSS, Palayamkottai 82 in 20 ovs (Saarukan 3/17) lost to Sri Jayendra Saraswathi GJMHSS, Tirunelveli 85/1 in 10.4 ovs. Shristhi CBSE, Vellore 71 in 16.5 ovs lost to Concordia HSS, Vellore 72/4 in 12 ovs.

Parthiban shines

Parthiban Rajendran of Madurai blanked Ismail of Tiruppur 3-0 in a Group K match of the Chinthamani Memorial Open snooker tournament.

Select results: Group E: Loganathan (TNBSA) bt Vivek (Tiruppur) 3-1; Dinesh (Coimbatore) bt Murali (QBG) 3-0. Group I: Sathish KV (Salem) bt Deepak (Tiruppur) 3-1; Navin (Coimbatore) bt Sathish KV (Salem) 3-0; Navin (Coimbatore) bt Abhishek (ASCA) 3-1. Group K: Parthiban (Madurai) bt Muralidharan (Neyveli) 3-0; Parthiban (Madurai) bt Prem (Salem) 3-0; Ismail (Tiruppur) bt Prem (Salem) 3-2; Ismail (Tiruppur) bt Muralidharan (Neyveli) 3- 0. Group S: Prabhu VS (Erode) bt Lokesh (SVS) 3-1; Umapathy (Neyveli) bt Fetus Sachin Kumar (Arakonam Railway Institute) 3-0. Group T: Ramanadan (Neyveli) bt Lakshmi Narayan (Arakonam Railway Institute) 3-1.

United CC win

B Kamalanathan’s 79 enabled United CC A to outplay Vikravandi CC by 98 runs in a First Division match of the Villupuram DCA league.

Brief scores: I Division: United CC A 237/9 in 50 ovs (Kamalanathan 79; Selvam 4/41, Thirunavukkarsu 3/26) bt Vikravandi CC 139 in 26.3 ovs (Shivasankar 3/17, Deepaarasu 3/21) II Division: New Star CC 171/5 in 25 ovs lost to Evergreen CC 172/4 in 19.5 ovs. Mundiyampakkam CC 62 in 15.3 ovs lost to Ammu CC 65/5 in 16 ovs. III Division: VDCA 43 in 23.5 ovs lost to SRTCA 44/0 in 5.1 ovs. LM CC 158/8 in 25 ovs bt Siga Management B 122/4 in 25 ovs.

Karthikeyan stars

Karthikeyan’s all-round show (29, 4/13) helped St Patrick’s beat Cricket Drome-Lions by 41 runs in Young Talents - XCELL 1 Sports Trophy U-14 inter academy/schools tournament held in Chennai on October 1 and 2.

Brief scores: St Patrick’s 109 in. 29.5 ovs (Suresh 4/15, Saran 2/16) bt Cricket Drome-Lions 68 in 28.5 ovs (Karthikeyan 4/13, Vishwanand 4/6). Kedar Ramapuram CA 54 in 23.5 ovs (Gowtham 3/3, Vibhat 2/9) lost to Elite CA 55/2 in 12.3 ovs.