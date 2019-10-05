Ajinkya Rahane, wife Radhika blessed with baby girl

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Saturday became a proud father after his wife Radhika Dhopavkar gave birth to a baby girl.

The 31-year-old is currently in Visakhapatnam with Team India participating in the first Test of the three-match series against South Africa at the ACA-VDCA Stadium.

Rahane's former India teammate Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to break the news as he congratulated Rahane and his family for the arrival of the new member.

"Congratulations new daddy in town Ajinkya Rahane. Hope mum and little princess are doing well...fun part of life starts now #fatherhood," said Singh.

Rahane married his childhood friend Radhika in 2014. In July this year, the couple had revealed the news of pregnancy as they both shared a few pictures on Instagram of Radhika flaunting her baby bump.

Rahane has represented India in 58 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is so far.