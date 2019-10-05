Batting still a concern, says Bhaskar

AYANTANCHOWDHURY By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After two abandoned matches due to rain, Delhi finally got a chance to play a game — albeit a shortened one, and managed to beat Baroda by 10 runs (VJD method) in their Group B Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter in Vadodara. Delhi have eight points from three games and are sixth on the combined Group A and B tables. Baroda won the toss and elected to field.

Delhi’s Navdeep Saini took three for 24

Shikhar Dhawan (7) was the first to depart with Hiten Dalal (13) and captain Dhruv Shorey (11) following suit. Only Nitish Rana and wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat managed to cross the 20-run mark. Delhi were 122/7 in 33 overs when rain interrupted again and the umpires decided to shorten the match into a 38- over affair. Delhi finished on 148 with skipper Krunal Pandya picking up four wickets. Coach KP Bhaskar said the batsmen lacked rhythm as two matches got washed out and the players didn’t get enough time to practice.

“We have been here for 11 days and every time we thought we will get a chance to step on to the field, rain ruined those plans. We did practice indoors but that is not enough. But I’m hopeful things will improve from the next match.” Delhi bowlers more than made up for the batsmen, with pacer Navdeep Saini leading from the front scalping three. He was supported by pacer Kulwant Khejroliya and spinner Pawan Negi (2 wickets apiece) as Baroda were bowled out for 128 in 33.2 overs.

The other three bowlers also chipped in with a wicket each. “The way we bowled will give us confidence going into the next match. The fielders gave it their all. Now the only thing we need is for the batsmen to play their part and the rain to stay away.” Delhi will play Maharashtra on Saturday. Brief scores: Delhi 148 in 37.4 ovs (Krunal 4/34) bt Baroda 128 in 33.2 ovs (Saini 3/24).