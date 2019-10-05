Home Sport Cricket

Concordia make it to second phase of Junior Super Kings

Published: 05th October 2019 01:47 AM

Concordia HSS (Vellore)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : E Tamizharasan’s unbeaten 31 helped Concordia HSS (Vellore) beat Sri VDS Jain HSS (Tiruvannamalai) by five wickets in the final of the Vellore-Tiruvannamalai-Villupuram leg of the sixth Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship, at Thanthai Periyar Polytechnic grounds in Vellore.
Concordia qualified for the second phase of the tournament, which will be played in Tirunelveli.

Brief scores: Vellore: Sri VDS Jain HSS (Tiruvannamalai) 86 in 17 ovs lost to Concordia HSS (Vellore) 89/5 in 17.1 ovs (E Tamizharasan 31 n.o); MoM: M Ameen (Concordia 18 n.o, 1/16). Individual Awards: Best Batsman: E Tamizharasan (Concordia), Best Bowler: B Vigna Prakash (Sri VDS Jain), Player of the Tournament: E Sanjay Kumar (Concordia). Madurai: SMBM MHSS (Dindigul) 193/8 in 20 ovs (M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 138) bt Le Chatelier MHSS (Madurai) 128/7 in 20 ovs (A Mohamed Hafeef 33, Sanjay R Kannan 30 n.o; M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 3/16); MoM: M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar.

Apollo Tyres win
Riding on C Kubendran’s unbeaten 52, Apollo Tyres thrashed Royal Enfield by eight wickets in the 16th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy limited-over tournament.
Brief scores: Group A: Royal Enfield 115 in 27.3 ovs (M Kaleeswaran 28; Avinash Mishra 4/14) lost to Apollo Tyres 119/2 in 22.3 ovs (C Kubendran 52 n.o, S Mohammed Rabik 36 n.o). Group B: Samsung India 143 in 29.3 ovs (G Ganesh Moorthy 28, K Vasanth Kumar 26; N Ganesh 5/38) bt SSCPL 131 in 27.3 ovs (B Rajan 28, John Soloman 30; M Gowthaman 5/37, R Arvind Raj 3/31).

Vishal stars for LHCA
U Vishal’s 4/10 saw Little Hearts CA beat Jai CC by eight runs in their TNCA-Kancheepuram DCA First Division match.Brief scores: First Division: Little Hearts CA 143 in 30 ovs (Arif 36; S Aravind 4/21) bt Jai CC 135/9 in 30 ovs (V Avinash 50, S Parameswaran 39; U Vishal 4/10, Anton Andrew 3/33). 

Second Division: Asiatic Cricket Academy 160/4 in 28 ovs (Anirudh 34, Parasaran 74; P Pawan Kumar 4/44) bt Garnet CC 57 in 17.2 ovs (Sayee Yoganand 5/15, Ambrish Rangan 3/30).

U-14 cricket tournament
Vishal Ram’s 82 helped CCE Sembakkam Cricket Academy beat AVM Cricket Academy by 28 runs in the Young Talents-XCELL 1 Sports Trophy U-14 school cricket tournament. 
Brief Scores: CCE Sembakkam CA 160/8 in 30 ovs (Vishal Ram 82; Varun G 2/19) bt AVM CA 132/7 in 30 ovs (Seshadri G Sendil 55; Anirudh Laxman Kumar 2/35); Cricket Drome Cheetahs 88 in 27.5 ovs (Deepen 4/36) lost to Elite CA 90/2 in 17.2 ovs (Adhvai 37 n.o). 

