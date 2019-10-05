Home Sport Cricket

Vijay slams ton in TN’s win over J&K

Going by how they’ve been doing over the last fortnight or so, the proceedings at KL Saini Ground in Jaipur were as unsurprising as they could get.

Published: 05th October 2019 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Going by how they’ve been doing over the last fortnight or so, the proceedings at KL Saini Ground in Jaipur were as unsurprising as they could get.Tamil Nadu romped to yet another win in this Vijay Hazare Trophy, ambling past Jammu & Kashmir with eight wickets and 12 balls to spare in their Group C clash. Murali Vijay — coming back to the side after his County obligations — was the primary architect of the win, notching up an eighth List A ton. A 166-run stand with Baba Aparajith (86 n.o) put the match out of J&K’s grasp.The victory extended their unbeaten run to five out of five, perching them firmly atop their pool with 20 points along with Gujarat (also 20 points).

Murali Vijay hit 117 on Friday

J&K openers Qamran Iqbal and Jatin Wadhwan blunted out Tamil Nadu’s pacers without incident in the first powerplay after being invited to bat. It was R Sai Kishore’s left-arm orthodox that helped his team put the foot on the door. J&K were dealt a double blow in two successive overs of his, with the castling of Wadhwan and one-down Shubham Khajuria leaving their scoreboard reading 48/2 in 12.3 overs.

Though Thangarasu Natarajan and Krishnamoorthy Vignesh kept pegging away with a few wickets, Iqbal’s resilience in the middle laid the platform for a respectable score for J&K. The right-hander’s good work (67 off 87) was carried forward by fifties from Shubham Pundir (66 off 81) and Abdul Samad (50 off 43) as J&K posted 238/9.Up against a batting line-up studded with proven internationals, J&K’s bowlers needed to pull out a few rabbits from their hats, but that never happened. Tamil Nadu will next play Tripura on Sunday.Brief scores: J&K 238/9 in 50 ovs (Iqbal 67, Pundir 66, Samad 50) lost to TN 239/2 in 48 ovs (Vijay 117, Aparajith 86 n.o).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp