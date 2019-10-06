Gautam Gambhir lauds Rohit Sharma's effort in Vizag Test

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma has silenced his critics with back-to-back centuries in the first Test match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam and become the first batsmen in the history of the game to hit tons in both innings while opening for the first time in Tests.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who always backed Rohit for the role, has lauded the right-hander's effort.

"Take a bow, @ImRo45 Eventually you are, where you belong to 1," Gambhir tweeted.

Rohit on Saturday created history by becoming the first batsman to score hundred in both innings in his debut match as an opener in Test cricket.

Rohit, who scored 176 in the first innings of the ongoing Test against South Africa, followed it up with a brilliant century in the second innings as well to achieve the rare feat at the ACA-VDCA Stadium. He scored 127 in the second essay, which included 7 sixes and 10 fours.

He has now joined an elite list of Indian batsman who have managed to score back-to-back tons in the same Test. Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid and Ajinkya Rahane had earlier scored centuries in both innings of a Test.