Vizag Test: India win first Test against South Africa by 203 runs

By Online Desk

VISAKHAPATNAM: India won the first Test match by 203 runs as Mohammad Shami took five wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja supported him by taking four wickets as Ravichandran Ashwin became the fastest to 350 wickets in Test cricket.

South Africa were reduced to 70/8 before Dane Piedt, Senuram Muthusamy and Kgiso Rabada salvaged some pride.

On Saturday, India declared their second innings at 323-4 in 67 overs to set an improbable 395-run target for South Africa.

South Africa were 11-1 at stumps on day four.

Earlier, the Proteas were bowled out for 431 in their first innings in reply to India's 502 for seven declared.