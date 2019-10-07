Home Sport Cricket

Ex-cricketers may use official website, apps to canvass

E-voting will be held from October 11 to 13, while results will be declared on October 15. The first meeting of the ICA board will be held the next day.

BCCI

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Like parliamentary or assembly polls, former cricketers contesting for various posts in the upcoming Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA) election will not have the luxury of wooing voters by door-to-door campaigning or holding public meetings. With electoral roll comprising more than 1,200 ex-cricketers (both male and female) and election scheduled from October 11 to 13, it will not be feasible for those contesting to contact potential voters over telephone or e-mail. 

Given the time constraint, the contestants may be given a platform to put forward their manifesto and do canvassing via space provided on ICA’s official website. “The voters are spread across the country and the only way to connect with them is via social-networking sites or group chats on various apps. Besides, the contestants might also be provided some space on ICA’s official website,” one of the contestants said.  

Former Test player Ashok Malhotra is set to be elected unopposed as ICA president, but there will be elections for other posts. The contest for ICA representative nominee to BCCI Apex Council will be an interesting one, with former players Anshuman Gaekwad and Kirti Azad among the four in the fray. And it seems that the 1983 World Cup winner Azad has taken a lead by issuing a manifesto to lure voters on Sunday. 

Azad, who had contested and won parliamentary elections in the past, however, feels the ICA poll will be entirely different. “I’m a cricketer at heart and a politician by choice. The ICA election has nothing to do with my previous stints,” Azad told this newspaper. In his 13-point manifesto, Azad has promised substantial hike in pension, medical insurance cover and one-time ex-gratia payment to former players.

Gaekwad, who was in the steering committee constituted to form ICA, might not have been as proactive as his rival but believes his rapport with former cricketers will help him. “I’ve been associated with the game and former players for a long time, and this association will keep me in good stead,” he said.

