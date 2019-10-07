Home Sport Cricket

Mayank Agarwal is 'fearless' like his idol Virender Sehwag: VVS Laxman

Harbhajan on his part felt that years of grind in domestic circuit has paid dividends as Mayank is aware of what is expected of him.

Published: 07th October 2019 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

India's Mayank Agarwal plays a shot against South Africa. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India great VVS Laxman feels Mayank Agarwal's "fearless" approach in batting resembles a lot with the maverick Virender Sehwag, who has been the Karnataka opener's idol.

Agarwal had come into the limelight with twin half-centuries in his maiden Test tour of Australia but maiden double hundred (215) against South Africa has consolidated his position in the national team, feels former India spinner Harbhajan Singh.

"He is a solid batsman and has approached this game like a domestic cricket match. Players usually change the way they play in domestic and international cricket, but he managed to maintain his style in both forms of cricket. Mental toughness and stability are his strengths and he plays fearlessly just like his favourite, Virender Sehwag," Star Sports expert Laxman commented on Agarwal's performance on 'Cricket Live'.

Harbhajan on his part felt that years of grind in domestic circuit has paid dividends as Mayank is aware of what is expected of him.

"Mayank uses his feet well when he comes forward and hits and also executes the reverse sweep shots. He has a lot in store and plays them when and where needed. He is a hardworking player; the players who come from domestic cricket background have learned a lot," opined Harbhajan.

ALSO READ | Mayank Agarwal surpasses Steve Smith

"They come in late but have so much knowledge and experience of the game that they value and understand every opportunity that the game brings to them," said Harbhajan.

Harbhajan also feels that Mayank did well because he was sure about his role in the team.

"Once a player is confident about his role and place in the game, he only needs to focus on his performance. Rohit was trying (to play) a different game but Mayank Agarwal stuck to his game."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VVS Laxman Mayank Agarwal India vs South Africa Virender Sehwag
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp