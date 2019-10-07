Home Sport Cricket

Second-placed India increase lead over England in latest ICC women's ODI ranking

Australia's consistent performances have ensured their tight grasp on the top spots in both the women's ODI and T20I rankings tables, introduced in October last year.

Published: 07th October 2019 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur with her teammates, Indian Women

Indian Women Cricket team(Photo | Twitter @BCCIWomen)

By PTI

DUBAI: India not only maintained their second position but also increased the points lead over third-placed England in the latest ICC women's ODI rankings released on Monday.

The Indian women's team (125), led by Mithali Raj, has widened the gap over England (122) from one to three points.

In the T20 International ranking, India are placed at the fifth position, the ICC said in a statement.

Australia's consistent performances have ensured their tight grasp on the top spots in both the women's ODI and T20I rankings tables, introduced in October last year.

In ODI rankings, the West Indies have lost five points and are now just two points ahead of Pakistan in seventh place.

Australia, who won the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the West Indies last year, have increased their lead over England from 10 to 14 points in the T20I Player rankings, a table that has increased from 46 to 55 teams over the past year.

Among other teams, Thailand have moved to within four points of 10th placed Ireland after a remarkable run saw them win a world record 17 consecutive matches earlier this year, breaking the previous record of 16 successive wins by Australia.

Thailand, who played the most T20Is in this period with 25 matches and winning 21 of them, have also qualified for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia, the first time the country will figure in a global cricket event.

Denmark (40th) and Mexico (41st) are the biggest gainers in the T20I rankings table with eight points each while Ireland and Singapore have lost seven points each.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICC womens ODI rankings Indian Women team Mithali Raj Harmanpreet Kaur
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp