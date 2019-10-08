Home Sport Cricket

MS Dhoni, Leander Paes spotted playing football together

Published: 08th October 2019 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Leander Paes (5th from left standing) and MS Dhoni (standing in centre) after the game of football. (Photo | Facebook/RhitiSports)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and tennis legend Leander Paes were spotted here enjoying a session of football together.

"Captain Cool: MS Dhoni with Indian tennis player Leander Paes in Mumbai for Charity Football Match," it said.

Although Dhoni and Paes were seen wearing practice jerseys with "Playing for Humanity" written on them in the pictures, the cause of the charity and the date of the match is unclear.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the wicketkeeper batsman's possible retirement after he made himself unavailable for the series against West Indies and South Africa.

After coming back from the World Cup, the 38-year-old spent a chunk of the break time serving in the Territorial Army, where he is an honorary lieutenant colonel.

