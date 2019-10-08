Home Sport Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar attends 87th IAF day celebrations

Sachin attended the event with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and was greeted by the Air Force officers.

Published: 08th October 2019 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 05:37 PM

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

GHAZIABAD: Cricket legend and honorary Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday attended the 87th-anniversary celebrations of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Hindon Air Force Station.

Sachin, who was conferred with the Group Captain rank in September 2010, attended the celebrations where Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria was also present.

Sachin attended the event with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and was greeted by the Air Force officers.

The legend retired from the international cricket in 2013 and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1994. Sachin is also the first sportsperson to be made the honourary Group Captain in the Indian Air Force.

