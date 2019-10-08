Senuran Muthusamy says team is 'comfortable being uncomfortable'

By PTI

PUNE: The South African players have been constantly pushed out of their comfort zone by a dominant India, a challenge that rookie all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy is relishing every moment.

Muthusamy had a decent Test debut in Visakhapatnam with scores of 33 and 49 not out apart from prize wicket of Indian captain Virat Kohli.

"We are still looking to grow as a side and enjoy being uncomfortable. No matter how you look at it, the guys are 'comfortable being uncomfortable' and keep getting better," Muthusamy said.

The 25-year-old from Durban feels that he is on "right track" as far as his Test debut is concerned.

"I would have ideally wanted to win my first Test and make an impact with bat and ball but it really wasn't to be. I will take the start and hopefully try to do well if I am in the team for the next match," he said.

"If not, I will back the boys. I am sure we will look to carry the momentum. I am on the right track as I was fortunate to get some good time out in the middle."