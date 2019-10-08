Home Sport Cricket

Senuran Muthusamy says team is 'comfortable being uncomfortable'

Muthusamy had a decent Test debut in Visakhapatnam with scores of 33 and 49 not out apart from prize wicket of Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Published: 08th October 2019 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Senuran Muthusamy. (Photo | Twitter/@OfficialCSA)

By PTI

PUNE: The South African players have been constantly pushed out of their comfort zone by a dominant India, a challenge that rookie all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy is relishing every moment.

Muthusamy had a decent Test debut in Visakhapatnam with scores of 33 and 49 not out apart from prize wicket of Indian captain Virat Kohli.

"We are still looking to grow as a side and enjoy being uncomfortable. No matter how you look at it, the guys are 'comfortable being uncomfortable' and keep getting better," Muthusamy said.

The 25-year-old from Durban feels that he is on "right track" as far as his Test debut is concerned.

"I would have ideally wanted to win my first Test and make an impact with bat and ball but it really wasn't to be. I will take the start and hopefully try to do well if I am in the team for the next match," he said.

"If not, I will back the boys. I am sure we will look to carry the momentum. I am on the right track as I was fortunate to get some good time out in the middle."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Senuran Muthusamy India vs South Africa
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp