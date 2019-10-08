Home Sport Cricket

Umar Akmal equals unwanted record of most ducks in T20Is

Akmal now has 10 ducks in 84 T20Is he has played so far for Pakistan and jointly holds the record alongside Dilshan who had same number of ducks in 80 matches for Sri Lanka.

Pakistani batsman Umar Akmal, left, looks to umpire while Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Pradeep appeals for his dismissal. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LAHORE: Pakistan's Umar Akmal has joined former Sri Lankan batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan in an unwarranted list of scoring the maximum number of ducks in T20 Internationals.

Akmal, who had scored a 0 in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, on Monday returned to the pavilion without troubling the scorers at the Gadaffi Stadium in the second match which the team from the island nation won comfortably by 35 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Third in the list comes Luke Wright of England who has scored 9 ducks. For India, Rohit Sharma has the maximum number of zeroes as he has scored 6 ducks in 98 T20Is till now.

On Monday, Bhandara Rajapaksa, who made his debut in the first T20I against Pakistan, smashed 77 off just 48 to help Sri Lanka to a series win in Lahore.

ALSO READ | Show patience to Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad: Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq

Sri Lanka posted a strong 182/6 in their stipulated 20 overs and restricted the hosts to 147 to claim the series.

The third and the final T20I will be played on Wednesday.

