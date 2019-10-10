Home Sport Cricket

CoA's decision arbitrary and wrong: Former BCCI lawyer

Banerjee, however, said if any state association is non-compliant of the mandated changes, it can only be deprived of financial grants and benefits for the first year.

Published: 10th October 2019 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BCCI's former principal legal advisor Usha Nath Banerjee on Thursday questioned the Committee of Administrators' decision to debar three affiliated units, including Tamil Nadu from attending the Board's AGM and termed it "utterly arbitrary and wrong".

In a letter to Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Haryana cricket associations, the CoA has stated that the three units have not amended their Constitutions in terms with the BCCI Constitution approved by the Supreme Court and hence they cannot attend the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held in Mumbai on October 23.

Banerjee, however, said if any state association is non-compliant of the mandated changes, it can only be deprived of financial grants and benefits for the first year and cannot be stopped from attending the AGM.

"Once a state association is admitted and acknowledged as Full Member, it's legal and constitutional rights of attending General Meetings with voting rights and to seek election cannot be curtailed or taken away by any decision of a group of individuals, unless visited with arbitrary and illegal decision-making process. Even the General Body of BCCI cannot do so," Banerjee told PTI.

"As on date the Apex Court has not passed any order to the effect that if any state association's amended Constitution appears to be 'non-compliant', as felt by the CoA, such association shall be debarred from attending BCCI AGM and exercise powers of Full Member.

"Therefore, the decision of the CoA, as reported, is utterly arbitrary and wrong. They are not vested with any judicial power. Either they are not properly advised or they are presuming to have illusory powers akin to the Apex Court and abusing their role," he added.

He further said the CoA is not empowered to take any decision contrary to the Constitution and/or the orders so passed by the Supreme Court.

"While, it is true that Apex Court has passed series of decisions, which in some issues are contradictory and even not in consonance with the current Constitution, but the CoA is not empowered to take any decision contrary to the Constitution and/or the orders so passed by the Hon'ble Court."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BCCI Usha Nath Banerjee CoA Haryana cricket association
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp