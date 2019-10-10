Home Sport Cricket

Performance against Pakistan will inspire youngsters: Sri Lanka coach Rumesh Ratnayake

After losing the ODI series against Pakistan, the Sri Lankan side didn't lose hope and thrashed the Sarfaraz led side in the shortest format of the game.

Sri Lankan players celebrate the dismissal of Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman during the second Twenty20 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Lahore. (Photo | AP)

LONDON: After his team defeated Pakistan in the all the three T20Is, Sri Lanka's coach Rumesh Ratnayake believes that the victory will certainly inspire the next set of Islanders.

"Our school system is very good. And those players who are watching (these games), the future players will certainly take heart from this and take courage and you will see a huge impetus in the growth of the game in the future," Espn Cricinfo quoted Ratnayake as saying.

"This performance will bring about a huge effect on the spectators, on our supporters, and on the players themselves," he added.

After losing the ODI series against Pakistan, the Sri Lankan side didn't lose hope and thrashed the Sarfaraz led side in the shortest format of the game.

The Islanders defeated Pakistan in all the three T20Is to whitewash the hosts in the three-match T20I series.

Sri Lanka will next lock horns with Australia in a three-match T20I series slated to begin from October 27.

