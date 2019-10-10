Home Sport Cricket

Seven out of seven for Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Following the eight-wicket win over Railways, they are on top of Group C, ahead of Gujarat who have won six out of six.

By Express News Service

Tamil Nadu is on a roll. Dinesh Karthtik’s team made it seven wins out of seven in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday. Following the eight-wicket win over Railways, they are on top of Group C, ahead of Gujarat who have won six out of six.

The day belonged to Baba Aparajith who took four wickets before posting a ton. Tamil Nadu lost Abhinav Mukund and Murali Vijay early chasing 201, but then came an unbroken 186-run stand between Aparajith (111 n.o) and Vijay Shankar (72 n.o). Aparajith is the leading scorer with 439 runs. For Railways, Manish Rao top-scored with 55.

Brief scores: Railways 200/9 in 50 ovs (Manish 55; Aparajith 4/30) lost to Tamil Nadu 203/2 in 44.1 ovs (Aparajith 111 n.o, Vijay 72 n.o).

