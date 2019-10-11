Home Sport Cricket

Batting benefits of progress with ball

Baba Aparajith has been having a ball in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. In a very literal sense, that is.

Published: 11th October 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Baba Aparajith

Batsman Baba Aparajith (File | EPS)

By Rahul Ravikumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Baba Aparajith has been having a ball in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. In a very literal sense, that is. The 25-year-old right-hander has been consistent with the bat in his seven outings. No single-digit scores yet. Four fifties. One hundred. Bragging rights for being the tournament’s current top-scorer (439), with an average of 109.75 to boot.

And sitting atop this big cake of his is his best List A bowling outing of 4/39, which came against Railways just two days ago. Mind you, this comes from a part-time off-spinner whose first-class bowling average is greater than his batting one.

“Before the start of this season, I was told by our captain (Dinesh Karthik) that I’d have a bigger role to play with the ball. So I put in more work on my bowling at the nets. I wanted to be ready,” remarked Aparajith.

And he’s been ready, all right. That four-for (against Railways) wasn’t just one big flash in his pan. Aparajith has been going toe to toe with the other regular spinners in his team. He’s neck to neck with R Sai Kishore (seven wickets), and one behind Murugan Ashwin. Not only has Karthik trusted Aparajith to send down a good chunk of overs (he’s bowled seven or more on four occasions), the skipper has also handed him the new ball within the first powerplay (against Railways and Bengal).

“That was a challenge for me, since I’ve never really bowled upfront,” observed Aparajith. “I guess keeping things simple worked for me whenever I bowled. It’s just about hitting the right line and lengths, and that’s pretty much what I did. Also, the time I’ve spent bettering my fitness over the last few months has been beneficial.”

It isn’t only his bowling which has seen an upswing courtesy the time Aparajith has spent with dumbbells and on treadmills. All that effort has seen him literally run to the top of the scorers’ list this time. Only a fourth of his tally, 25.06 per cent to be exact, have come through hits across and over the ropes.

“My work on fitness has definitely helped in this. Most of the times I’ve gone out to the middle when a little bit of rebuilding was needed. Manipulating the field is a very good way to not only take pressure off yourself, but exert it on the opposition. So, whenever I haven’t received too many bad balls, I’ve concentrated on keeping the scoreboard ticking.”

That ticking may not be as ominous as the one of a primed time-bomb, but Madhya Pradesh will ostensibly treat Aparajith with a good bit of wariness come Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Baba Aparajith Vijay Hazare Trophy
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp