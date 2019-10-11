Home Sport Cricket

England cricketers Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt get engaged

The 34-year-old bowler, Katherine Brunt, has played 120 one-day internationals and clinched 148 wickets.

England cricketers Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt

England cricketers Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt (Photo | Natalie Sciver Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: England women players Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt got engaged on Friday. England Cricket took to Twitter to congratulate the duo on the occasion.

"Congratulations to Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt, who have announced they're engaged," tweeted England Cricket.

Earlier, Sciver shared photos on her Instagram while captioning the post as: "Welcome to our wine and magazine party #ISaidYes #Mrs&Mrs #Bridesmaids."

The 34-year-old bowler, Brunt, has played 120 one-day internationals (ODI) and clinched 148 wickets.

Sciver, who is a 27-year-old all-rounder, appeared in 64 ODIs, accumulating 1781 runs and 43 wickets in the format.

