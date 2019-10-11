Home Sport Cricket

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan says Test pitches in India are boring

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was of the view that Test match pitches in India offer lop-sided contests.

Published: 11th October 2019 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan (Photo | Agency)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Friday criticised the Test match pitches in India, terming the tracks as "boring" and heavy loaded in favour of the batsmen.

Vaughan was of the view that Test match pitches in India offer lop-sided contests.

"Test match cricket pitches in India are boring...The first 3/4 days the contest is far too in favour of the bat...needs more action for the bowler...My thought of the day ...," Vaughan tweeted.

Vaughan made the comments during the ongoing Test series between India and South Africa.

ALSO READ: England shouldn't play Stuart Broad, James Anderson together, says Michael Vaughan

The first Test between the two teams saw batsmen dominate the proceedings in the first four days. India put a mammoth total of 502 which South Africa followed by posting 431 in their first innings. India eventually won the match by 203 runs.

In the ongoing second Test in Pune, the Indian batsmen again ruled the roost with skipper Virat Kohli hitting an a double century and opener Mayank Agarwal scoring his second Test hundred.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
England cricket Michael Vaughan
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp