Former England skipper Michael Vaughan says Test pitches in India are boring

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Friday criticised the Test match pitches in India, terming the tracks as "boring" and heavy loaded in favour of the batsmen.

Vaughan was of the view that Test match pitches in India offer lop-sided contests.

"Test match cricket pitches in India are boring...The first 3/4 days the contest is far too in favour of the bat...needs more action for the bowler...My thought of the day ...," Vaughan tweeted.

Vaughan made the comments during the ongoing Test series between India and South Africa.

The first Test between the two teams saw batsmen dominate the proceedings in the first four days. India put a mammoth total of 502 which South Africa followed by posting 431 in their first innings. India eventually won the match by 203 runs.

In the ongoing second Test in Pune, the Indian batsmen again ruled the roost with skipper Virat Kohli hitting an a double century and opener Mayank Agarwal scoring his second Test hundred.