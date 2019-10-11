Home Sport Cricket

Kohli hits 26th Test hundred as India reach 356 for 3 at lunch on day 2 against SA

The Kohli-Rahane duo added 158 runs for the unbroken fourth-wicket stand, credit to the India skipper and his deputy for the manner in which they negotiated the first hour.

Published: 11th October 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the second day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Pune, India.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the second day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Pune, India.

By PTI

PUNE: Skipper Virat Kohli blended grace with sheer determination on way to his 26th Test hundred, leading India to 356 for 3 at lunch on day two of the second Test against South Africa here on Friday.

Kohli, during his unbeaten 104, was an epitome of concentration and with the dependable vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (58 batting) for company, grinded the South African attack in the wicketless session that could well give India the decisive upperhand in the game.

A beautiful straight drive off Vernon Philander brought up Indian captain's 69th international hundred and the celebration was more about contentment than elation. Not for once did he look in any sort of hurry to complete the milestone as he respected the good deliveries.

The Kohli-Rahane duo added 158 runs for the unbroken fourth-wicket stand and South Africa will certainly feel dejected as their bowlers put up a good show even though the scoreboard suggested otherwise.

While Kohli's 183-ball innings had 16 fours, Rahane also had eight hits to the fence in 161 deliveries. Kagiso Rabada (3/65 in 24 overs) and Vernon Philander (0/54 in 24 overs), for the second day in a row, bowled a probing first spell without much luck.

Credit to the India skipper and his deputy for the manner in which they negotiated the first hour. Kohli, in particular, was leaving anything that Rabada bowled on the off-stump channel for the first few overs.

The only blemish was fishing at an away swinger from Philander, which a diving wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock failed to latch on to. The bowler's back-drive off Rabada came soon after as Kohli started opening up.

Anrich Nortje also again tried to bowl short but Kohli played his trademark short-arm pull in-front of the wicket. Kohli entered into the 90's by deliberately opening the face of his bat and using the pace in Nortje' delivery to get a boundary in the third man region.

Nortje's extra pace was also well-utilised by Rahane also as he rode the bounce to play a couple of square cuts. Having survived a DRS appeal off Keshav Maharaj's innings, Rahane finally completed his 20th half-century with a single off Nortje's bowling.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli India vs South Africa India vs South Africa 2nd test Ajinkya Rahane
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp