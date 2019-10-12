Home Sport Cricket

India vs South Africa second Test: I remained positive and did not go to a shell, says Keshav Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj talked about the planning he had done with the support staff on how to bat against the Indian bowlers.

Published: 12th October 2019 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

South African tail-ender Keshav Maharaj

South African tail-ender Keshav Maharaj (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PUNE: South African tail-ender Keshav Maharaj, who braved a sore shoulder to hit a gritty 72, said not going into a shell was key to their splendid rearguard action in the second Test against India.

Maharaj said his lower-order colleague Vernon Philander (44 not out) kept him in good frame of mind.

They shared a 109-run ninth-wicket stand as South Africa made 275 in reply to Idnia's 601/5 declared.

ALSO READ: Ashwin becomes fourth Indian to scalp 50 Test wickets against South Africa

"Vernon and I said to ourselves that we'll just get through to tea and see after that. Being a lower order batsman your fingers do itch to play a big shot but Vernon kept me in a good mind space," Maharaj said after the third day's play.

"But I remained be positive, because if you go into your shell a ball with your name will come along sooner or later." 

India are now 326 runs ahead and have to option of enforcing a follow-on on the visitors.

ALSO READ: It dents your ego when lower-order shows how to bat, says Temba Bavuma

Maharaj talked about the planning he had done with the support staff on how to bat against the Indian bowlers.

"I sat with Prasanna (analyst) last night and look at the gameplan for me going forward. I wanted to stay outside off stump to spin, I tried to stay legside of the ball for Jadeja. We saw Shami got the ball to reverse, and the wicket is deteriorating, but the longer you bat the easier it is." 

Asked about his shoulder, he said, "It (shoulder) is very sore. Yesterday I dived on it so lot of bruising. But hopefully I'll be fine for the rest of the series. After a few pulls I felt normal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Keshav Maharaj India vs South Africa second Test India vs South Africa Test series India vs South Africa
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp