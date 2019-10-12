Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli's ability to find gaps puts pressure on opposition: VVS Laxman

Laxman said that at this stage of Kohli's career, the battle against one's own thought process becomes more crucial than against the bowlers.

Published: 12th October 2019 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli bats during the second day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Pune.

Virat Kohli bats during the second day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Pune. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

PUNE: Former India batsman V.V.S. Laxman was all praise for Virat Kohli after the India skipper slammed a career-best unbeaten 254 in the first innings of the second Test against South Africa here on Friday.

Riding on Kohli's record seventh double century, the most by an Indian batsman, India declared on 601/5 before reducing South Africa to 36/3 at stumps on Day 2.

ALSO READ: Pace at which Virat Kohli scored has given us extra time to get 20 wickets, says Mayank Agarwal

Laxman said that at this stage of Kohli's career, the battle against one's own thought process becomes more crucial than against the bowlers.

"For a player like Kohli, batting at this level is like batting against your thought process and not against the bowlers," the 44-year-old said in a segment of Cricket Live exclusively aired on Star Sports.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to score 40 international hundreds as captain

Laxman also said that Kohli's ability to pick the gaps on a consistent basis puts pressure on the opposition captain and bowlers.

"I'm really impressed with his precise footwork and effective shot selection. It's amazing how he balances his stance, how he goes forward and plays the ball through the offside. He has the gift of noticing the gaps which puts pressure on the opposition captain and bowlers. He definitely had a different level of concentration today," Laxman said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VVS Laxman Virat Kohli
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp